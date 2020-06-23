All set for rath yatra in Puri today; 41-hour shutdown imposed in town

BHUBANESWAR

23 June 2020 00:47 IST

Hope all involved in the festival follow COVID-19 guidelines scrupulously, says Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government on Monday imposed a 41-hour shutdown in Puri town for conducting the rath yatra, which was allowed by the Supreme Court.

The State prohibited entry of all passenger trains and buses into the pilgrim town where the yatra will be held with strict restrictions on Tuesday.

“Restriction on movement of all buses and passenger trains to Puri is required in view of the smooth conduct of the car festival commencing from Tuesday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 (a) and (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee do hereby orders that no passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel of government, police vehicles and emergency vehicles shall be allowed entry into the jurisdiction of Puri district during the period from 9 p.m. on Monday to 2 p.m. on Wednesday,” the SRC said.

High-level meet

The preparation for the rath yatra has been fast-tracked. After a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Director General of Police Abhay were directed to camp at Puri so that the festival passes off smoothly. About 50 platoons of police have been deployed to prevent entry of people to Grand Road where chariots will be towed.

Traditional servitors were being tested for COVID-19. Those who would test negative would only be allowed to tow three chariots, which were placed before the 12th Century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri on Monday.

“The State government and the temple administration are fully ready for the rath yatra. The chariot decoration and preliminary rituals have been completed. All other routine rituals are going on smoothly,” said Mr. Patnaik.

‘A challenge’

“Now, the whole world is passing through a difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. Under this circumstances, it is a challenge for us to conduct the rath yatra. We have to be very cautious. I hope all involved in the yatra follow COVID-19 guidelines scrupulously. We have to give equal importance to both tradition as well as public health. We have to show how rituals can be followed by maintaining social distance and discipline,” he said.

Mr. Patnaik earlier conveyed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct the annual rath yatra and thanked the Central government for its cooperation.

Idols of three deities will be taken out from the temple in procession, called Pahandi, around 7 a.m. Puri’s titular king Dibyasingha Deb would undertake customary sweep on wooden floor of chariots around 11.30 a.m. and the chariots will be pulled around 12 noon.