All schemes of the previous government will continue, Madhya Pradesh CM says

December 21, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bhopal

Mohan Yadav clarifies after the Congress questions him on the future of the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s flagship schemes

Mehul Malpani

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets state Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, at Speaker’s chamber in Bhopal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the last day of the first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that all schemes of his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, including the Ladli Behna and Ladli Lakshmi schemes, would be continued by his government.

Speaking during the vote of thanks on Governor Mangubhai Patel’s address, Mr. Yadav said that there was an “unnecessary fear” regarding some schemes being discontinued. 

“From the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana to any other yojana, none of them will be shut. We have kept sufficient funds for all these schemes,” he told the House, adding that the subsidy on gas connections would also be given to all beneficiaries. 

Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Umang Singhar interrupted him, specifically asking about the future of Ladli Behna scheme.

“Money under all schemes is being credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts on the fixed dates and all schemes will continue,” the CM responded.

The four-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, convened on Monday, was adjourned sine die on Thursday. The session saw newly elected MLAs their take oath as members of the House; the election of BJP leader and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the Speaker; and the Governor’s address.

While the Governor had touched upon various schemes of the State government, there had been no mention of the Ladli Behna scheme, raising concerns over its future.

The Opposition Congress, following the Governor’s address, had demanded that the government to make its stand clear on Mr. Chouhan’s flagship scheme, Ladli Lakshmi, under which women from poor households receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,250.

During the campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly election, the BJP and Mr. Chouhan had promised to gradually increase the amount to up to ₹3,000 per month.

Comparing the BJP manifesto to “holy texts like the Ramayan or the Gita”, Mr. Yadav said that it was made for a five-year government.

“It’s not for a one-month government nor is it for a 13-month government. You and I will talk after five years,” he told the Opposition members.

Earlier, former State Minister and Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat slammed the Governor’s address delivered on Wednesday, and said that the 48-point speech mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as many times.

“It sounded as if it was an address sent by Modi-ji to be read in the Assembly of a Union Territory,” Mr. Rawat said.

