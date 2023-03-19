ADVERTISEMENT

All saw mills in Arunachal district closed down

March 19, 2023 03:42 am | Updated March 18, 2023 08:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Action across Changlang district follows the seizure of timber from Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department has closed down all saw mills and wood-based industries in Changlang district, after the seizure of timber from the core area of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 14.

The Forest Department has also been carrying out joint inspection in all areas affected by illegal felling from March 15, detecting large quantities of timber dumped at scattered locations. The areas include Nampong Forest Division, Southern Arunachal Circle and Eastern Arunachal Circle, under the department.

According to an action-taken report by S. Mossang, Nampong’s Divisional Forest Officer, the functioning of all wood-based industries has been stopped and all relevant records and registers taken under custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine foresters and forest guards have also been deputed from elsewhere to strengthen the manpower in Namphai Forest Range, vulnerable to loggers.

Officials said the State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest has been campaigning in Miao, a sub-divisional headquarters in Changlang and the gateway to the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, to oversee the action against timber smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US