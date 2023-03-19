All saw mills in Arunachal district closed down

March 19, 2023 03:42 am | Updated March 18, 2023 08:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department has closed down all saw mills and wood-based industries in Changlang district, after the seizure of timber from the core area of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 14.

The Forest Department has also been carrying out joint inspection in all areas affected by illegal felling from March 15, detecting large quantities of timber dumped at scattered locations. The areas include Nampong Forest Division, Southern Arunachal Circle and Eastern Arunachal Circle, under the department.

According to an action-taken report by S. Mossang, Nampong’s Divisional Forest Officer, the functioning of all wood-based industries has been stopped and all relevant records and registers taken under custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine foresters and forest guards have also been deputed from elsewhere to strengthen the manpower in Namphai Forest Range, vulnerable to loggers.

Officials said the State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest has been campaigning in Miao, a sub-divisional headquarters in Changlang and the gateway to the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, to oversee the action against timber smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT