HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All saw mills in Arunachal district closed down

Action across Changlang district follows the seizure of timber from Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve

March 19, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department has closed down all saw mills and wood-based industries in Changlang district, after the seizure of timber from the core area of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 14.

The Forest Department has also been carrying out joint inspection in all areas affected by illegal felling from March 15, detecting large quantities of timber dumped at scattered locations. The areas include Nampong Forest Division, Southern Arunachal Circle and Eastern Arunachal Circle, under the department.

According to an action-taken report by S. Mossang, Nampong’s Divisional Forest Officer, the functioning of all wood-based industries has been stopped and all relevant records and registers taken under custody.

Nine foresters and forest guards have also been deputed from elsewhere to strengthen the manpower in Namphai Forest Range, vulnerable to loggers.

Officials said the State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest has been campaigning in Miao, a sub-divisional headquarters in Changlang and the gateway to the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, to oversee the action against timber smugglers.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.