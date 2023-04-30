ADVERTISEMENT

"All possible help is being extended," says CM Mann on Ludhiana gas leak incident

April 30, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Ludhiana

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot

ANI

Locals and police personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage incident that occurred in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on April 30.

At least 11 people were killed while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leakage was reported at a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," said Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

"Exact reason will only come when we will go to the incident spot. We are waiting for the NDRF, they are specialised in this," another officer said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said. Police are at the spot and have sealed the area. More details are awaited.Further investigation is underway.

