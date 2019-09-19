All mediapersons in Sehore district are dishonest: Pragya Thakur

A group of local journalists filed a complaint with the Sehore police on Wednesday against Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur who a day earlier had alleged that all mediapersons in the district were dishonest.

Ms. Thakur was in the district, part of which falls in her constituency, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Tuesday.

“Not even one is honest,” she said, pointing to a group of TV reporters adressing them. Then, one of her aides cautioned her: “Didi, the cameras are on.”

Instead, stressing on each word, she said, “I am speaking, you listen, your praise. All the mediapersons of Sehore are dishonest.”

“We have stated in the complaint that she should justify her allegation, otherwise a case should be registered against her,” said Sehore-based Raghuwar Dayal Gohiya, secretary, Bhartiya Patrakar Sangh.

The journalists have threatened to boycott her if she fails to justify the allegation.

In July, she had courted controversy for her remarks that her duties as a lawmaker didn’t include cleaning toilets and drains. The remarks were seen as a mockery of Mr. Modi’s pet sanitation programme Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.