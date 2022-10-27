All India Muslim Personal Law Board likely to revive women’s wing soon

All India Muslim Personal Law Board member and chief organiser of its Women’s Wing Dr Asma Zehra | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

After much mudslinging in media, the women’s wing of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is likely to be revived shortly. A five-member committee to frame the rules and regulations of the women’s wing has been formed for the purpose. Besides convener SQR Ilyas, it includes two women members — Atiya Siddiqua, veteran member of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and Fatima Muzaffar, Islamic scholar from Tamil Nadu.

The women’s wing was dissolved earlier this month with the chief of the wing, Asma Zehra, alleging that the wing was dissolved as women wanted to take a proactive role on the hijab controversy in Karnataka besides various other issues related to women. Following the dissolution on October 18, Ms. Zehra tendered her resignation from the working committee of the AIMPLB on October 23 stating, “I have been treated unjustly and not given a fair trial. In the name of unity, the activities of women are being curtailed. I stand by whatever I stated to the working committee.”

Denies the charge

The Board, however, refuted her allegation about dissolution, stating, it was merely “restructuring” the women’s wing, and likely to accommodate women on five committees, including those on reformation, Shariah education, legal issues, both Islamic and constitutional, and Darul Qaza, etc. That, however, failed to assuage many women members, and the Board came under fire for muzzling women’s voice. Consequently, a committee to revive the women’s wing has been formed. The committee’s recommendations are likely to be submitted by the end of the year.

“Usually, the guidelines are framed before we start any new forum, any new wing. In the case of women’s wing, we could not do that back in 2015 when the wing was started under the guidance of Wali Rehmani who was the General Secretary. For seven years, the wing operated without clear guidelines, rules and regulations. After Mr. Rehmani passed away recently, a need was felt to bring about an element of uniformity to its functioning. So, we suspended the women’s wing and set up a committee to look into the possibility of its revival shortly,” said Mr. Ilyas, adding, “The Board in no way wants to muzzle women’s voice.”

The committee has had an online meeting already. Says Ms. Atiya Siddiqua, a member of the committee, “Our brief is to tap women’s skills for the benefit of the Board. There are enough talented women around. They will give their inputs, As for Ms. Zehra’s allegation about the hijab, we didn’t want to raise the issue through dharna, rally or protest marches, etc. Our legal committee was handling it.”

According to a Board member, the change in the status of women’s wing was on the cards for some time, and it had nothing to do with the hijab issue in Karnataka, or the Supreme Court verdict on the matter. He expressed disappointment that Ms. Zehra had chosen to go to media over an internal matter.