All houses will have electricity, potable water by 2022: Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant

Panaji

17 March 2020 05:34 IST

The Chief Minister was campaigning for the March 22 elections to zilla parishads

Campaigning for the March 22 elections to zilla parishads, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said all houses in the State will get electricity, toilets, and water connections by 2022.

Addressing a corner meeting at Succoro zilla panchayat constituency on Sunday, the CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was keen to usher in development. “Our government is committed to providing development to every village. We assure you that by 2022, all the homes in Goa will have toilets, light (electricity), and potable water connections,” he said, adding toilets would be provided to each household in the next two-four months.

Mr. Sawant said he had been working on crucial issues like sharing of water of the Mahadayi with Karnataka, mining crisis, and the upcoming Mopa airport. “I am not a magician; I am also a common person like you. I have been trying to work on these issues.”

The CM also said some NGOs are opposing the developmental projects in the State. “The government is looking into the role of instigators behind these NGOs, and action would be taken against them.”

Referring to greenfield airport at Mopa, Mr. Sawant said the first flight from the airport would take off in 2022. “The airport will create more than 20,000 jobs.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that the State government was working on a legislation to give 80% jobs to locals in private industries.

The elections to two zilla parishads in north Goa and south Goa will be held across 50 constituencies on March 22.

The next Assembly elections are due in 2022.