All healthcare workers given life insurance cover: HC told

Mumbai

09 July 2020 00:42 IST

Commissioner of Health Services responds to former journalist’s plea demanding martyr status for those succumbing to COVID-19 on duty

Life insurance cover has been provided to all healthcare workers in private and government hospitals, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Health Services informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. This cover includes ASHA workers, anganwadi sevikas and other healthcare providers working at Central, State or autonomous hospitals.

The information was stated by Dr. Sadhana M. Tayde, director, office of Commissioner of Health Services, Mumbai, in an affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar.

The PIL had sought that medical fraternity members succumbing to COVID-19 in the line of duty be pronounced martyrs, and awarded a worthy compensation package. It also sought to waive off the post-graduate examination in Medicine and Surgery for M.D. and M.S. degrees.

The affidavit filed by Dr. Tayde stated that the issue of exams does not come within the ambit of the Public Health Department. It said the M.D. and M.S. degrees are awarded as per provision in Medical Postgraduate Regulation 2000 of the Medical Council of India, so the Council should be added as a respondent to the plea.

With respect to declaring medical practitioners as martyrs, it said the issue does not come under the purview of the State Government. The affidavit also said, “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19, was launched on March 30 for a period of 90 days by the Central government through the department of Health and Family Welfare.” This was brought to notice of all those concerned on March 11 by the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department.

Those falling under the ambit of the scheme include healthcare providers working in private and government hospitals. Retired healthcare workers, contractual, daily wage and outsourced workers in all Central, State and autonomous hospitals can also avail the scheme. So can ASHA workers and anganwadi sevikas.

Dr. Tayde said the Centre had informed that the scheme would be extended for another 90 days, in a letter dated June 26 marked to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries from the health department of every State and Union Territory.