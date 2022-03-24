All five AAP nominees from Punjab elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

AAP had nominated Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora.

Former Indian cricketer and AAP leader Harbhajan Singh files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. File | Photo Credit: PTI

All five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls were elected unopposed from Punjab.

The AAP had nominated party leader Raghav Chadha, election strategist Sandeep Pathak, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections to Rajya Sabha.

March 24 was the last day for withdrawing the nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election in Punjab and no candidate withdrew nominations, said Surinder Pal, Returning Officer-cum-Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

He said all the five candidates, who had filed nominations for biennial election, have been declared the winners unopposed.

The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab including Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral of Shiromani Akali Dal, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo of the Congress party and Shwait Malik of the BJP will expire on April 9, 2022.