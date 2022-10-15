All eyes are on Mokama, where personalities rule and the wives of two strongmen will contest a bypoll

The bypoll was necessitated after Anant Singh was disqualified from membership of the State Assembly following his conviction in an arms recovery case

The bypoll was necessitated after Anant Singh was disqualified from membership of the State Assembly following his conviction in an arms recovery case

Visitors to the Mokama Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled on November 3, can’t help but notice the names of two women pasted on the mirrors of almost all SUVs (sports utility vehicles) — Neelam Devi and Sonam Devi — but neither is connected to Bollywood. They are the wives of two bahubalis (strongmen) of the area contesting against each other in the bypoll.

Neelam Devi is married to four-time MLA from the seat, Anant Singh, or the ‘ Chote sarkar’ (next generation of authority). Sonam Devi is married to Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, infamously the only person with the muscle power to challenge Anant Singh in the constituency. “ Loha hi lohe ko kat ta hai (only iron can cut iron)” is the common refrain over the BJP fielding Mr. Lalan Singh’s wife in the electoral arena here.

On October 14, hundreds of SUVs were seen plying the 26-km stretch from Mokama to Barh, the sub-divisional headquarters, as both candidates set out to file their nomination papers. Neelam Devi went first, riding an open vehicle along with RJD Ministers and leaders, with hundreds of SUVs following her in a serpentine caravan that blocked traffic on the road for several hours. Although some young volunteers tried to direct the traffic, any sign of governance was missing.

“My husband is not a bahubali, he is janbali (strong with people’s support),” the heavily garlanded Ms. Neelam Devi said. The men following in SUVs shouted: “ Sab anantmay hai, is baar ek lakh par [everything is enveloped with Anant (Singh); this time, the victory margin will be over one lakh).” In the 2020 Assembly poll, Anant Singh wrested the seat from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh by nearly 36,000 votes.

The Mokama bypoll was necessitated after Anant Singh was disqualified from membership of the State Assembly following his conviction in an arms recovery case. Weapons like AK-47s, empty cartridges, bulletproof jackets and hand grenades were seized from his ancestral home in Ladma village, seven-eight kilometres from Barh, during an August 2019 police raid. He was convicted in the case in July 2022 and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Mr. Singh has been four-time MLA from Barh — twice as a JD(U) candidate, once as an Independent, and in the 2020 Assembly poll on an Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. “ Woh barsaati medhak hai...zamanat jabt ho jayega (referring to his opponent Lalan Singh as a rainy day frog; deposits will be forfeited),” Anant Singh said recently while coming to the court from jail for a hearing of a case.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP in August this year to form a mahagathbandhan with the RJD, the latter gave a ticket of the alliance to Anant Singh’s wife Ms. Neelam Devi, who has the support of seven parties. Anant Singh is not known to have a good relation the CM and his party president Lalan Singh but their pictures, along with RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, are clearly visible on posters featuring Ms. Neelam Devi plastered on the SUVs zooming about in every corner of the constituency.

Sonam Devi of BJP waves to her supporters as she travels on her 36 km journey from Mokama to Bath. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Yes, she has support of seven parties but here in Mokama Assembly constituency, no party exists. Here, only personalities like Anant Singh and Lalan Singh exist. Neelam Devi has fair chance in this battle for several reasons,” said Jagdish Prasad, Ram Dhani Singh and Bhuvneshwar Prasad, elderly local men chatting about the bypoll under the canopy of a roadside stall opposite the Mokama Municipality office on Station Road.

Residents of villages under Mekra, Kanhaipur, Ghoswari, Paijuna, Mor and Pandarak panchayats of the constituency appeared agog with discussions on a tough tussle between the two titans of the world of crime. “Let's see what happens but both are matched to each others’ fire power,” most said with smile on their weathered faces.

“Social equation is one thing but the battle of Mokama is basically a fight between two bahubali personalities,” Birendra Kumar, retired veteran journalist and resident of the Sakarwar Tola area of Mokama, said. “In fire and muscle power, both Mr. Singhs are on equal platform but Anant Singh has more acceptability among the masses because of his ‘Robin Hood’ image.”

The Mokama Assembly constituency is dominated by upper caste Bhumihars, the community to which both Anant Singh and Lalan Singh belong. The constituency also has a sizeable number of voters from the Yadav and Other Backward Classes (Koeri, Kurmi and Dhanuk) and Extremely Backward Classes. Brahmins, Kayasth and Rajput voters are fewer in number, as are Muslims.

In the second half of the day on October 14, as Sonam Devi returned after filing her nomination papers, the road from Barh to Mokama was jammed again with hundreds of SUVs and motorcyle riders. Some State BJP leaders followed her vehicle in SUVs. Young volunteers were seen shouting: “Narendra Modi zindabad, Amit Shah zindabad, Sonam Devi zindabad.”

For the first time since 1992, the BJP has put up a candidate from the Mokama constituency but it hasn’t picked a local party leader or worker. “That would have been a battle between a bagh (tiger) and a bakri (goat). Loha lohe ko hi kat ta, hai na (only iron can cut iron, isn’t it),” young local BJP leaders Sanjiv Kumar and Raushan Bhardwaj, who have their businesses in Mokama town, said. They did dare to say they don’t fear the bahubalis. “As loyal workers of the party, we have to support the candidate to whom the party has given the ticket,” they said, apparently with a heavy heart.