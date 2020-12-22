All elected representatives to disclose property details: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR

22 December 2020 04:14 IST

Details to be made public, says Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked all elected people’s representatives, starting from sarpanches to the chief minister, to disclose their property details, which will be made available in the public domain every year.

Addressing the first meeting of the newly constituted Biju Janata Dal State Council, Mr. Patnaik said, “Starting from sarpanch, block chairman, Zilla Parishad president, vice-president, MLAs, minister and chief minister will furnish their property details every year. It will be kept in public domain for information of general public.”

“As regards Members of Parliament, our party MPs will do it voluntarily and set an example for entire country,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Govt. staff included

Similarly, all government employees from entry level to chief secretary will disclose their property every year.

“Property detail of all government employees and people’s representatives will be submitted to Lokayukt. Odisha will become the first State to take such a stringent step for preventing corruption. It will be torch-bearer for other States,” Mr. Patnaik remarked.

Asserting that Odisha is one of the few States in the country to have powerful Lokayukt, he said, “We have taken strong and exemplary action against corrupt employees who may have occupied whichever powerful position.”

“We have also dismissed many from service on charges of corruption. During past one year, 91 employees have been dismissed from government jobs. Pension has been stopped. We will intensify this action in future,” the Chief Minister added.

Mr Patnaik also gave his approval for reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students who undertake studies in government-run schools.

He said the party organising secretary would coordinate with respective ministers for implementation of proposals passed by BJD’s State council in government sector.