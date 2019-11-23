All about the mega Maharashtra ‘coup’

In a dramatic development on November 23, Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as the Deputy Chief Minister. Here is an overview of the developments in the State.​​

​​Wasn't Uddhav Thackeray supposed to become the Chief Minister?​​

Yes, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 22 announced that the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress had unanimously agreed that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the Chief Minister of the new government. ​​

What led to the sudden formation of government by the BJP?​​

Ajit Pawar of the NCP and other MLAs joined hands with the BJP. With the support of Independents and smaller parties, the BJP decided to stake claim to form the government.​​

​Who is Ajit Pawar?​

Ajit Pawar is an MLA from Baramati in Maharashtra. He has previously been the Deputy Chief Minister of the State in the Congress-NCP government and is a nephew of Sharad Pawar. He is also the leader of the NCP Legislature Party and has the power to issue orders to his party's legislators.​

Did Ajit Pawar act on his own?​​

The NCP has said it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision to join hands with the BJP and that the party did not support or endorse the decision.​​

​​Wasn't Maharashtra under President's Rule?​​

Yes, it was — until November 22. President Ram Nath Kovind revoked President's Rule with effect from November 23 through an early-morning notification.​​

​​How have the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena reacted?​​

​Ahmed Patel of the Congress said, “This illegitimate formation will self-destruct.”

​​Sharad Pawar of the NCP said: “I am sure the Governor has given them (the BJP) time to prove majority but they won't be able to prove it. After that, our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier.”

​​Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said: “This is a surgical strike on Maharashtra. We will not tolerate. We are together and we will remain together.”​

​​What's next for the Fadnavis government?​

The newly formed government has to prove its majority on the floor of the State Assembly. According to reports, the Governor has set a deadline of November 30.