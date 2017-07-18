Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote

State has 68-member Assembly; one seat vacant after death of Congress MLA

All 67 legislators of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Leader of the Opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal and Speaker Brij Bihari Lal Butail exercised their franchise in the presidential polls on Monday.

The State has a 68-member Assembly but one seat is vacant following the death of Congress MLA Karan Singh.

Independent members

Secretary of State Vidhan Sabha Sunder Lal Verma said that 35 Congress MLAs, 28 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs and four Independent MLAs voted in the polls.

Both the BJP and the Congress have claimed support of two Independent members each.

Unicameral House

In the Unicameral House of the State, each MLA vote has a value of 51 votes and the State has four seats in the Lok Sabha — all occupied by the BJP.

It also has three Rajya Sabha seats, one occupied by the BJP and the other two by the Congress.

The Congress has a minor edge in the polls if no cross voting takes place.

BJP meets Governor

Right after casting their votes, a delegation of the BJP met Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Memo submitted

They submitted a memo urging him to dismiss the Virbhadra Singh-led government due to the “worsening law and order situation” in the State. Independent MLAs Balbir Verma and Manohar Dhiman, who recently joined the BJP, were part of the delegation.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Indian Presidential Election 2017
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:10:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/all-67-mlas-in-himachal-cast-vote/article19300516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Highest voter turnout ever for presidential election
Race to Raisina goes along the expected lines
Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai
Presidential election: 100% polling recorded in Andhra Pradesh
You are reading
All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
30 MLAs, 2 MPs vote in presidential poll
Rangasamy says there is no rift in AINRC
Presidential polls: Bhujbal, Kadam get break from jail for voting
Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala
223 of 225 members vote in State
KCR leads legislators in electing next President
Cutting across party lines, MLAs exchange pleasantries
Presidential election: Did three Telangana MLAs goof up?
Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab
Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam
Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura
Presidential poll: 223 of 225 voters exercise franchise in Karnataka
Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls
Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs
Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar
When India’s outgoing president was Poltu, and other nickname stories
Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll
Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya
Presidential polls: as it happened
Presidential polls could test opposition solidarity
State ready for today’s presidential poll
Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour
Overwhelming support to Kovind in Telangana
Narottam Mishra
Presidential poll: Madhya Pradesh Minister Mishra disqualified from voting
Presidential polls: State will vote differently
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY