All 6 policemen accused in property dealer death in Gorakhpur arrested

He was allegedly assaulted in a hotel

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said they had arrested all the six policemen accused in the death of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta. He allegedly died in a assault during a checking in a hotel where he was staying with two friends in Gorakhpur recently.

Gupta’s family had alleged that he died after being assaulted by the police. The six policemen were suspended and booked for murder. The incident led to a political outrage against the government, with Opposition parties questioning the conduct of the police. The government then recommended a CBI probe. It said an special investigation team (SIT) would probe the matter till the CBI took over. Gupta’s wife was given a government job in the Kanpur Development Authority as an OSD (officer on special duty).

On October 10, inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and SI Akshay Kumar Mishra were arrested. A reward of ₹1 lakh each was announced on the other four accused. The police later arrested SI Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar, head constable Kamlesh Yadav and SI Vijay Yadav.

Vijay Yadav was the last to be nabbed on October 16 near the Railway Museum, said Gorakhpur’s cantonment police, adding that further legal action would be taken after informing the SIT and senior police officials.