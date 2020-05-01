Aligarh records second COVID-19 death

One COVID-19 person died in Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital because of comorbid conditions on Friday morning.

“The 15-year-old girl was brought to the hospital from Etah on April 28. She was suffering from an advanced stage of tuberculosis. She was admitted to the isolation ward and her COVID-19 test was conducted, which came positive. She passed away on Friday during treatment,” said Prof. Shahid Siddiqui, Principal of JNMCH.

This is the second COVID-19-related death in Aligarh. Prof. Siddiqui said the JNMCH continued to provide patient care to non-COVID-19 emergency cases in its trauma and emergency section, fever clinic and the obstetrics and gynaecology section.

Meanwhile, AMU students who hail from different districts of Uttar Pradesh started vacating their hostels on Friday.

According to official sources, around 1,000 students left for their homes. “Thirty-nine buses carrying 30-35 students each left the campus on Friday,” said Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, Deputy Proctor of AMU. “The buses are 50 seaters but students were asked to follow the norms of social distancing,” he added. “There are around 1,800 students in AMU who belong to different districts of U.P. The district administration has provided us buses and students are making use of the opportunity,” said Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of AMU. He said students were being screened before boarding the buses and a certificate was given to them by the university doctors. He said the movement was happening as per the advisory issued by the Registrar on Thursday.

‘No compulsion’

“There is no compulsion on students to leave the campus but the university may not be able to provide transport if they decide to leave the campus at a later date,” he added.

One more death was reported from Moradabad as a 74-year-old, who was tested positive, passed away during treatment in Delhi, a health department official said. With this, the toll in Moradabad because of COVID-19 has reached four.

The district has 61 active COVID-19 cases.