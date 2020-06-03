Other States

Alert sounded in west M.P

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued alerts in the western divisions of Ujjain and Indore, bordering Maharashtra, anticipating heavy rain, lightning and damage to crops and grains, owing to the cyclone Nisarga.

The wind speed would reach close to 50 km per hour and there was a possibility of lightning and heavy rain, Indore Commissioner Akash Tripathi told the collectors of eight districts of the division on Wednesday.

“In such a situation, make sure to take appropriate action for disaster management, and if needed, through proclamations and loud speakers, and the social media, alert people,” Mr. Tripathi wrote to the Collectors.

He pointed out that in a few districts, the purchase of wheat and gram was under way and grains had not been carried away entirely.

“In such a situation, grains must be taken to warehouses as soon as possible and arrangements must be made to cover them with tarpaulin,” Mr. Tripathi said.

