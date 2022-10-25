Alert sounded in Tripura in wake of cyclone Sitrang

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent five teams of the NDRF to Tripura

PTI Agartala
October 25, 2022 17:28 IST

People move past a temporary bamboo structure, fallen due to strong winds, in Agartala, on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said an alert has been sounded across the State, after the Met Department forecast downpour, owing to the impact of cyclone Sitrang.

The weather system is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in many northeastern states, including south Assam Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, an IMD bulletin said.

It is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in the early hours of Tuesday, it said.

“The concerned officials have been asked to take all possible precautionary measures to tackle the situation that might unfold due to the cyclone,” Mr. Saha told reporters.

Following the State's request, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent five teams of the NDRF. The first batch comprising 69 personnel have already arrived from Guwahati, he said.

They will be deputed at five locations — Agartala, Kumarghat, Santir Bazar, Udaipur and Teliamura.

The BSF, Assam Rifles and the Army have also been alerted, the CM said.

As part of precautionary measures, all schools will remain shut from Monday to Wednesday, and two special trains for Diwali have been cancelled, officials said.

