Alarming situation due to outsiders not doing anti-virus tests, says Raj Thackeray

Fadnavis urges Uddhav Thackeray to relax harsh curbs which are affecting small businessmen, gyms

Even as Maharashtra is buffeted by unprecedented daily COVID-19 case spikes, politics over the pandemic situation continued in earnest with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday attributing the alarming surge to a large number of people from other States who were entering the State “without doing their anti-virus tests”.

“While the second wave seems to be more terrible than the first, it does beg the question why only Maharashtra is experiencing such an alarming renascence,” he said in Mumbai.

Observing that a large number of people from other States come to work in Maharashtra owing to its industrial capacity, he said despite “mass congregation” events like farmer agitations in the north and the West Bengal elections, there had been no drastic spike in cases in those regions as compared with Maharashtra.

“The reason is that people coming from other States are not getting their COVID-19 tests done and these States are not putting out their COVID-19 number in a transparent manner. I had earlier told the government that they ought to check whether these people entering Maharashtra had tested negative or had even done RT-PCR tests. But the government paid no heed to my suggestions and did not restrict inter-State travel,” said the MNS chief, remarking that owing to this situation, the people of Maharashtra were compelled to be locked inside their homes.

Appalling shortage of beds

Mr. Thackeray, who is Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin, ticked-off the administration also on the appalling shortage of beds across hospitals.

“Despite the Mumbai civic body giving so many facilities to major hospitals, beds are not available for ordinary patients. Commoners are forced to run from pillar to post to get a bed which is usually made available only through the intervention of local politicians,” he said.

The MNS chief warned that if the government did not compel Mumbai’s top hospitals to put up correct information regarding the availability of beds, the MNS would do so using their trademark means.

He said that during his web meeting with the Chief Minister, he had urged a loosening of the harsh restrictions, notably the weekend lockdown, imposed across the State which severely affected small traders, students and salon and gym owners and staff among others.

“While those who have small industries have been asked to produce, sales are prohibited as all non-essential shops are decreed shut. What is the point of production? Therefore, I requested the Chief Minister to allow non-essential retail shops and small traders to function for at least two-three days a week. Further, the government must waive electricity bills during the lockdown, exempt traders from GST and allow gyms and salons to function for at least some time during the week.”

He asked why school fee remained the same despite educational establishments being shut and urged that Class 10 and 12 students be promoted without exams.

Traders’ associations take out in protests

Several traders’ associations in Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai came out in protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s weekend lockdown and stringent curfew rules.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, urged the Chief Minister to hold discussions with traders’ bodies and reconsider the curbs imposed which were hitting the smaller elements of the economy very hard.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Fadnavis said: “I had recently received a call from you regarding the increase in the cases and the need for strict restrictions. While we had agreed on the two-day lockdown, the manner in which the other five days of lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed has caused great uneasiness in the minds of people, who have taken to the streets to protest in some places.”

Terming that the restrictions that have actually been imposed were, in a way, an “unannounced month-long lockdown”, Mr. Fadnavis said the situation of retailers, small shopkeepers, small hotel owners, salons and gym owners must be taken into account.