Al-Umar founder Mushtaq Zargar’s Srinagar house attached by NIA

March 02, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The house of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, was attached by a team of National Investigation Agency in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area on Thursday.

Zargar, who was released along with Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in 1999, is at present living across the border.

The house is built on two marlas at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar. “It has been attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The procedure was carried out along with the representative of district administration and local police,” a NIA spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zargar, a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UAPA, has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the Valley, the NIA said. “Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989. He was one of the members who kidnapped Ms. Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange of five terrorists,” the NIA said.

Zargar was earlier associated with Jammu And Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). “He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and JeM,” the NIA said.

Zagar was arrested on May 15, 1992 and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal.