Akhilesh Yadav to unveil statue of BSP’s founder Kanshi Ram in Rae Bareli

April 02, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - Lucknow

In an attempt at reaching out to the numerically significant Dalit community, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav is likely to unveil a statue of the late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder and Dalit leader Kanshi Ram at a function in Rae Bareli on April 3. Mr. Yadav is also going to address a public meeting where he is likely to focus on the party’s agenda of Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Dalit unity, which gained momentum after 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls.

It’s interesting to note that the main organiser of the Rae Bareli function is Swami Prasad Maurya, a key OBC leader of the SP, who had a long stint in the BSP. Kashi Ram’s statue will be unveiled at Manyawar Kanshi Ram Mahavidyalaya in Rae Bareli’s Mahamaya Nagar.

“Kanshi Ram’s ideas are now not followed by the BSP. It is the need of the hour for supporters of Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav to join hand like in 1993 and make history,” Mr. Maurya said. The Rae Bareli visit by the SP chief also holds significance as he has been continuously attacking the Congress party and has hinted at putting up a candidate from adjoining Amethi, traditionally a Congress bastion, in the 2024 polls. Rae Bareli is also a Congress pocket borough represented by Sonia Gandhi.

The unveiling of Kanshi Ram’s statue comes days after the SP chief attended a function of the Khatik community, a sub-group within the Scheduled Castes (SC) in Kanpur, which was also seen as an outreach to bring Dalit sub-groups under the party’s fold. Following the gradual decline over the Dalit-centric BSP over the last six years, the SP has been consistently signalling to Dalit voters through its outreach initiatives. The BSP polled only 12.8%, it’s lowest in almost three decades, in the 2022 Assembly polls. The SP also organised an event to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary at the State party office attended by senior party leaders, including Mr. Maurya.

The Dalit outreach is seen as acceptance of changing electoral realities by the SP, which is aware that a Yadav-Muslim consolidation and a section of non-Yadav OBC support is not going to help it beat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The gap between the saffron party and the SP-led alliance is more than 10%. Akhilesh Yadav is aware that the SP needs support from social groups, apart from its traditional voters, hence this outreach towards Dalits is going on,” Satish K. Jha, a political scientist based in New Delhi, said.