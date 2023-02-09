Akhilesh Yadav to tour all 75 U.P. districts to galvanise cadres and gather seat-wise perspective ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

February 09, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Lucknow

In a bid to galvanise the party cadres and gather seat-wise mood and regional, caste and social calculus ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to tour all the 75 districts of the State in the coming months. The central point of Mr. Yadav’s upcoming schedule is going to be the issue of a ‘caste census’, which the party believes can unite the Other Backward Castes (OBC) in its favour.

“Our party president will tour each and every district of the State in view of the BJP’s attack on constitutional and democratic rights of Dalits, OBCs and minorities. Caste census is a big issue which we will touch upon during the tour,” Sunil Singh Yadav Sajan, the SP’s national spokesperson, told The Hindu. The SP chief is likely to hold meetings with various sections of society in the districts, apart from party workers, to gather information on ground realities.

In the tour schedule, the primary focus of the party is likely to be its strongholds, including Ghazipur, Azamgarh and the adjoining districts in eastern U.P.; and Sambhal, Moradabad and adjoining districts to the State’s west. Mr. Yadav is going to address a gathering in Ghazipur in the second week of Feburary. The rally comes close on the heels of the BJP’s January rally in the district, which was attended by its national president J.P. Nadda and U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath.

The SP’s strategy for the 2024 polls appears focused on the ‘caste census’ as it believes this may give rich dividends and help the party form a successful alliance of the OBCs with Muslims and Dalits under the umbrella of ‘Bahujan’ (backward) unity.

“The rights of the Constitution can be given to different castes and communities only when their count is known. We have been demanding a ‘caste census’ for long and had promised to initiate it within three months of the formation of our government,” Mr. Yadav, who is continuously pushing for a ‘caste census’, said recently.

In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections too the party’s focus was on Backward Class unity, with Mr. Yadav invoking a famous dictum, “backward revolution” (‘the rule of Backward Classes”). It helped the party win 111 Assembly segments on its own with roughly 32% votes, and transforming the State’s electoral chessboard into practically a bi-polar polity. Compared with the 2017 polls, the party more than doubled its seat share in the State assembly.

During the recent “ Ramcharitmanas controversy”, the party tried to shift the focus to caste, with the SP president alleging the BJP considers him a “Shudra (untouchable)“.

Political circles in Lucknow are also abuzz with indications that the SP, which is signalling for a non-BJP, non-Congress front nationally, is likely to focus on 50-odd Lok Sabha seats for 2024, while keeping its options open for a pre-poll alliance on weak seats with other parties. “We are going to focus on 50-odd seats to win in 2024. You never know what kind of political realignment happens before 2024,” one SP leader said.

The focus on 50-odd seats is also in view of the party’s electoral performance in previous Lok Sabha polls and its shrinking base amid the BJP’s upsurge in electorally the most crucial State, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha. In 2019, the SP contested 37 seats out of the 80 when it allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). It won five seats in the polls, the same as 2014.

“The SP’s electoral base has shrunk. The party won 36 seats in 2004 but in the last three parliamentary elections, its performance dipped. Hence, it will be a wise move to focus on strong seats going into 2024,” Sumit Kumar, a social scientist teaching in the University of Delhi, said.