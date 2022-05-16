Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief

Mr. Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of Director General of Police on charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on May 15 accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of lowering the morale of the Uttar Pradesh Police by removing its chief Mukul Goel.

Mr. Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of Director General of Police on charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work. He was then appointed Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department. Later D.S. Chauhan was made acting DGP of the State.

“Removing the DGP of U.P. on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, did not take interest in departmental work and was inefficient is a very childish excuse. It has lowered the morale of the police force,” Mr. Yadav tweeted.

He asked whether Mr. Goel’s eligibility was not checked at the time of his appointment.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mr. Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

"Was his eligibility (of Goel) not checked at the time of his appointment, so those who selected him are also guilty," the S.P. president and former chief minister said.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Mr. Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.