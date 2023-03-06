HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhilesh Yadav indicates Samajwadi Party may contest Amethi in 2024

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave the indication in a tweet in Hindi.

March 06, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 6 indicated that his party could field a candidate in the next election from the high-profile Amethi seat, which it used to leave for the Congress.

Mr. Yadav, who visited Amethi on March 5 for the wedding of influential party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's daughter, gave the indication in a tweet in Hindi.

"I was deeply saddened to see the plight of poor women in Amethi. VIPs have always won and lost here, yet the condition is like this here so what to say about the rest of the State," he tweeted, along with two photographs of women sitting on the ground during his visit.

"Next time Amethi will not elect big people but people with big hearts. SP takes a pledge to eradicate poverty from Amethi," he added.

The Amethi Parliamentary seat, which was considered a Congress pocket borough, is presently represented by BJP leader Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul in 2019 Parliamentary elections.

On Sunday too, Mr. Yadav had hit out at the BJP. Without taking the name of Union Minister Irani, he asked the people of the constituency to defeat her in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "The ' cylinder waali' is the MP from this place. Definitely defeat her," he said.

"Earlier, the BJP people used to carry a cylinder on their head. Today, inflation is at an all-time high, but they have no answer," Mr. Yadav added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Amethi / Lucknow / state politics / politics (general) / politics / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.