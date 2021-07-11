Akhilesh Yadav calls BJP the party with most goondagardi

SP leader lashed out at Yogi govt. for violence during local body polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of being the party with the most goondagardi (hooliganism), as he lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath for the violence and clashes that broke out during the local body polls.

“The amount of goondagardi that has happened in U.P....perhaps, I may not have used the word goonda in my political career so far. Since we have witnessed the panchayat polls on TV and heard from people, there cannot be a bigger goondagardi wali party (party with hooliganism) than the BJP,” Mr. Yadav said at a press conference in Lucknow.

The ruling BJP had on Saturday claimed victory in 635 out of 825 block pramukh posts in the State even as the Samajwadi Party accused the government of misusing its administrative machinery to “forcefully capture” the posts in high-intensity elections.

The voting and the nomination for the block pramukh polls were marred by incidents of brawls, scuffles, clashes and firing in 17 districts, including Etawah where an officer of the rank of SP City was allegedly slapped while trying to prevent a crowd of BJP supporters from breaching the barricade near a polling booth.