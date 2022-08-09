Akhilesh Yadav calls Bihar episode a 'good start'

Akhilesh Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP was allowed to become stronger

As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP on Tuesday and prepares to lead the grand alliance government in Bihar, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav finds new hope for Opposition parties in the country.

Mr. Yadav said, “It’s a good start. On this day the slogan of Angrezo Bharat Chhodo [Quit India Movement] was given and today the slogan of BJP Bhagaon [’get rid of BJP’] is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different States will stand against the BJP.” The former Chief Minister was interacting with mediapersons as he embarked on a padayatra from Jhauva village in Kannauj district during the party’s Tiranga campaign on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

Mr. Yadav who is the main challenger of the saffron party in the politically crucial State of Uttar Pradesh also alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP was allowed to become stronger and accused the ruling dispensation of undermining India's democratic institutions.

Addressing a gathering during the padayatra, he said, “ If these people become very powerful, we may lose the voting right also. I am not joking. Is there any election in China. In Pakistan, the Army rules and install whoever they want to in the government. Is election taking place in Myanmar and its surrounding countries? So, be careful,”.

Mr. Yadav also distributed national flags and requested the villagers to hoist them atop their houses during Independence day celebrations. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle and interacted with their families. Mr. Yadav further alleged that the BJP was trying to change history and ignoring the freedom fighters. “Today the freedom fighters are being ignored and there is a conspiracy to change history in a certain direction. The people who never participated in the freedom movement and related to the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are celebrating the 75th year of freedom,” he charged.

Without taking the name of Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Sachan, who has been convicted in the Arms Act case, Mr. Yadav said, “A Minister fled with the file of the order from court campus when a decision was about to come. Has the government saved him or not?” He alleged that the BJP neglected the backward castes and Dalits and was only interested in garnering the votes of these social groups.