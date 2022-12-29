Akhilesh Yadav asks for U.P. Assembly session to discuss OBC quota in urban bodies

December 29, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to convene a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the issue of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in urban local bodies after the Allahabad High Court’s decision to quash OBC reservation.

“If the U.P. Government’s conscience is clear, it must hold a special session of the State Legislature, so that they can convey their views and we will put forth our views on the OBC reservation issue,” Mr. Yadav said in a press conference in which he attacked the ruling BJP for being “anti-OBC” and “anti-Dalit”.

Also Read | Allahabad HC decision on Urban polls without OBC reservation rises political temperature in U.P.

“The BJP was always against Dalits and the backward classes. Today, they have taken the reservation of backward classes, tomorrow they will take away the rights of Dalits,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

The Allahabad HC order on Tuesday directing the State government to notify urban local body polls at the earliest, without any reservation for OBCs, has raised the political temperature in U.P., with the opposition trying to project the ruling regime as being against OBCs. Amid pressure from different quarters, the State government appointed a five-member Commission to look into the issue of reservation for OBCs in urban bodies, and appealed in the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s order.

The U.P. Government has said that on the basis of the Commission’s report that backward class reservation will be decided for municipal polls. The Commission will present its report to the U.P. Government after carrying out the “triple test formula” for reservation for OBCs in urban local bodies. The panel’s Chairperson, retired Justice Ram Avtar Singh told media persons that it will take six months to prepare the draft report following the “triple test formula” prescribed by the apex court.