Akhilesh to lead ‘Samajwadi Vikas Rozgar Yatra’ in Kannauj, may contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the old bastion

The Samajwadi Party chief’s visit is expected to highlight the BJP government’s apathy towards development work in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Kannauj

July 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav waves to media persons at the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav waves to media persons at the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is set to go on a ‘Samajwadi Vikas Rozgar Yatra’ in Kannauj on August 6 this year, in a bid to highlight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s neglect towards the Uttar Pradesh district. The buzz is that Mr. Yadav will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Kannauj parliamentary segment..

On the tour, Mr. Yadav is expected to underscore deficiencies in the development work in Kannauj and the entire State under the BJP. Over the past few months, Mr. Yadav has visited the district multiple times and talked in detail about his association with the city, even hinting that he may contest from the seat.

“Samajwadi Vikas Rojgar Yatra will be taken out in Kannauj on August 6, 2023, under the leadership of Mr. Yadav, from the cow milk plant in Kannauj to Mandi on August 6. A large number of SP workers will participate in this yatra. This visit of the SP chief will highlight the apathy towards development works in the entire State including Kannauj under the BJP government. Kannauj, famous for its perfumes, is going through its worst days,” said the SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary, adding Mr. Yadav had taken several steps and adopted visionary policies for Kannauj.

“Kannauj is famous for the perfume industry. With the development of this industry it was planned to build a perfume museum. The cowmilk plant in Kannauj was also set up under the SP government. This scheme of milk development has been ruined by the BJP,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

Speaking to The Hindu, SP leaders said Mr. Yadav shared a very special relationship with Kannauj, although the decision of fighting election would be taken by Mr. Yadav and the party. “Our leader [Akhilesh Yadav] shares a very special bond with people of Kannauj and the district. His parliamentary career [began] there. On the issue of fighting the 2024 polls from the seat, the decision will be taken by the party and our leader,” said the party’s national spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav.

During one of his visits to the district, the SP chief has himself mentioned to media persons that he would contest from where he had contested for the first time, adding that the party would decide.

Mr. Yadav’s, political career started from Kannauj when he was elected to the seat in 2000. He represented the constituency thrice in the Lok Sabha, while his wife Dimple Yadav was elected as parliamentarian in the 2014 and 2012 bypolls, when Mr. Yadav ascended to the post of Chief Minister.

