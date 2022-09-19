Akhilesh, SP leaders to march to Vidhan Bhavan today highlighting ‘UP’s woes’

File picture of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march that will be taken out by his party legislators highlighting the issues in Uttar Pradesh before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences on Monday.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

He said the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a "revenge mentality". Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate", he alleged.