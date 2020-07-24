Akhilesh slams UP govt over law and order situation, demands Prez rule in state

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the killing of a lab technician in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded that President’s Rule be imposed in the state.

He also announced an assistance of ₹ 5 lakh for the family of the technician.

The lab technician, who was kidnapped last month, was killed within a week of being held captive and the body was thrown in a river, police said

“The news of death of man kidnapped in Kanpur is saddening. Government remained inactive after warning. Now the government should give at least ₹ 50 lakh to the aggrieved family. SP will give ₹ 5 lakh to the family,” the SP president said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Where are those with ‘divya shakti’ (divine power) and his ‘bhayotpadak’ (fear creating) ‘prabhamanda’ (aura) and his ‘gyan mandali’ (those giving him feedback)” Mr. Yadav tweeted with a hashtag “#PresidentRuleInUP”.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended four police personnel, including an Additional SP and a Circle Officer, for laxity in the probe into the case.

The government also said Additional Director General (ADG-Police Headquarters) B.P. Jogdand will probe whether ransom was paid by the family of the lab technician or not.