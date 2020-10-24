Other States

Akhilesh slams U.P. government

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule.

Mr. Yadav in a statement said rape and crime against women have left families shocked and scared. “Is this the Ram rajya of the BJP?” he asked, alleging a rise in atrocities against Dalits.

