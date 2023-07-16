Akhilesh reiterates opposition to Uniform Civil Code after meeting AIMPLB delegation

July 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday reiterated his party’s stand against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after meeting a delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Lucknow. The delegation, which submitted a memorandum to Mr. Yadav, demanded that the SP should effectively fight against the attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to enforce Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. “

The AIMPLB’s memorandum stated: “Religious and cultural freedom and fundamental rights given in the constitution of the country need to be protected at all costs and every attempt to alter should be fiercely resisted. The present Government repeatedly talk about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This is a conspiracy against the minorities and tribals of the country. Imposing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on any section of the country without consent is actually a malicious attempt to erase its identity.”

The SP president extended his support and cooperation to the AIMPLB over the issue.

The AIMPLB delegation included the imam of the Lucknow Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali; Maulana Bilal Hasani Nadvi; Maulana Nayemur Rahman; and others.

Mr. Yadav, a former U.P. Chief Minister, said the Constitution of the country has given protection to religious freedom and cultural identity. “Every citizen of the country was given the right to believe, practice and propagate according to his religion. Under this, the personal laws of minorities and tribals have special protection, and in family matters, every person is allowed to follow his religion,” Mr. Yadav said.