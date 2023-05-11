HamberMenu
Akhilesh practising politics of appeasement, alleges BJP; asks ‘till when will you continue to advocate for criminals’

The BJP chief added the people of U.P. are not with those who advocate criminals and instead standing with the development-oriented saffron party

May 11, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Reacting sharply on the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for raising question marks on calling Shaista Parveen, an accused in Umesh Pal murder case and wife of slain criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, as mafia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it is the proof of appeasement politics practised by the SP and asked Mr. Yadav till when will he continue to advocate for criminals and mafias.

“By Supporting Shaista, who was involved in plotting the brutal murder of Umesh Pal, honourable Akhilesh Yadav proved that even today his boat is riding on the politics of appeasement. Akhilesh Ji, till when will you continue to advocate for goons, mafias and criminals?,” said Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the U.P. BJP president.

The BJP chief added the people of U.P. are not with those who advocate criminals and instead standing with the development-oriented saffron party. “You have to understand now that the people of Uttar Pradesh are with the BJP government which gives priority to the development of the state and not those who advocate criminals,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

Earlier while campaigning for the SP candidate in urban body polls, Mr. Yadav raised questions on calling Shaista a mafia and asked is it right to call a woman mafia. “ Is it right to call a woman a mafia,” asked Mr. Yadav in Kanpur.

