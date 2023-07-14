HamberMenu
Akhilesh meets Shivpal with eye on 2024 polls and finalising of State panel

Leaders discuss ways to strengthen the party ahead of 2024 general election

July 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav during a public meeting in Jaswantnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on November 30, 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav during a public meeting in Jaswantnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met party leader and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Friday amid speculation that both leaders discussed the road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and names to be included in the SP’s State Executive Committee (SEC) to be announced soon.

“It is natural that our party president Akhileshji will meet a senior leader like Shivpalji to discuss ways to strengthen the party and decide how to go ahead for 2024 election which is approaching. The meeting should be seen that way,” Sunil Singh Yadav, SP national spokesperson, told The Hindu.

Asked whether discussions were held on the SEC, the SP leader stated, “Many things are discussed when such senior leaders meet. Yes, a Committee is to be formed at the State level”.

After the relation between the duo improved ahead of the bypoll to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in December last year, Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal was appointed as the party’s National General Secretary. It is likely that many of his supporters are accommodated in the SEC.

Before the rapprochement, Mr. Shivpal, a six-term MLA had been criticising the SP on whose ticket he won the 2022 Assembly election and had sent feelers to the ruling BJP by voting in favour of its presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu in July, 2022. In turn the SP had issued a letter to him stating, “Respected Shivpal Singh Yadav ji, if you think that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go.”

