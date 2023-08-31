Akhilesh meets family of bus conductor who died after terminated from job in namaz episode

August 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met the family members of Mohit Yadav in Mainpuri, who allegedly committed suicide after being terminated from service of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for halting a Delhi-bound bus to allow two Muslim passengers to offer namaz in Bareilly three months ago. The SP chief targeted the ruling BJP for allegedly keeping hatred in their hearts and cautioned them that such an attitude would make them sick.

“Forced to commit suicide due to the shock of termination from UP Transport Corporation. Meeting the family members of Mohit Yadav, shared their grief and gave a true assurance of standing with them in every situation and helping them in every way. All I have to say about this is that BJP leaders, its workers, supporters and voters should tell whether all this is justified. Are the BJP people not making themselves sick by keeping so much hatred in their hearts? If the BJP people are getting pleasure from someone’s misery, then one day this habit will distance the BJP people from their own people as well. The BJP people should not become ill, be sensible,” wrote Mr. Akhilesh Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), along with a photograph of meeting with the deceased’s family members.

‘Went into depression’

Mohit‘s body was found lying near the railway track on Monday, August 28. “He [Mohit Yadav] was the only earning member. After losing the job, he went into depression and took the extreme step,” said the deceased’s wife.

Mohit, a contractual employee working as a bus conductor, was terminated from service by the UPSRTC on June 5 after he halted the Delhi-bound ‘Janrath’ aircondition bus for a few minutes to allow two Muslim passengers to offer namaz. Some co-travellers on the bus lodged a complaint regarding the matter to the UPSRTC Regional Manager, Bareilly Zone, alleging that on the request of the Muslim passengers, the driver stopped the bus in an isolated place with the passengers getting down from the bus and started offering namaz, adding other passengers in the bus suffering inconvenience. The Regional Manager directed the Assistant Regional Manager of the UPSRTC in Bareilly, to initiate an inquiry which led to the termination of service of Mohit.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

