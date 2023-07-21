Akhilesh, Mayawati hit out at BJP over Manipur violence

July 21, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Lucknow

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, on Thursday reacted sharply to the continuing violence and tension in Manipur and the video of two women being paraded naked in the State, which went viral on social media.

“In Manipur, civilisation has been torn apart with Indian culture reaching its worst point. The hate politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the vote politics of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur. The family members of our sisters and daughters will now definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP,” wrote Mr. Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Twitter.

Ms. Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, asked if the BJP would still continue to give protection to the Manipur Chief Minister. “The whole country is worried about the continuing violence and tension in Manipur, and the latest incident of indecency towards women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government. Although the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated for a long time, will the BJP still continue to give protection to such a Chief Minister,” asked the BSP chief.

The SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said “only INDIA can save Manipur”, in a reference to the newly formed Opposition block of 26 like-minded parties called as the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.

