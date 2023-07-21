HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhilesh, Mayawati hit out at BJP over Manipur violence

Vote politics of BJP responsible for the situation, says Akhilesh; Mayawati asks if the BJP will still continue to give protection to Biren Singh

July 21, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati speaks with the media, in New Delhi. File photo

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati speaks with the media, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, on Thursday reacted sharply to the continuing violence and tension in Manipur and the video of two women being paraded naked in the State, which went viral on social media.

“In Manipur, civilisation has been torn apart with Indian culture reaching its worst point. The hate politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the vote politics of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur. The family members of our sisters and daughters will now definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP,” wrote Mr. Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Twitter.

Ms. Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, asked if the BJP would still continue to give protection to the Manipur Chief Minister. “The whole country is worried about the continuing violence and tension in Manipur, and the latest incident of indecency towards women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government. Although the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated for a long time, will the BJP still continue to give protection to such a Chief Minister,” asked the BSP chief.

The SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said “only INDIA can save Manipur”, in a reference to the newly formed Opposition block of 26 like-minded parties called as the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.

Related Topics

civil unrest / armed conflict / Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.