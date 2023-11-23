HamberMenu
Akhilesh lays foundation of memorial in Mulayam’s memory on SP founder’s birth anniversary

The memorial planned to be completed before 2027 will be built on more than eight acres, on which there is a plan to build a grand park and public facilities on roughly four acres

November 23, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav laid foundation stone of a grand memorial in honour of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on November 22 laid the foundation stone of a grand memorial in honour of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Saifai in Etawah district on the 85th birth anniversary of the late leader. Mr. Yadav added the true tribute to the SP founder would be to take the party to greater heights by following the political, social, and economic path shown by him. 

The memorial will be built on more than eight acres, on which there is a plan to build a grand park and public facilities on roughly four acres. The memorial will have some of its main structures resembling the design of the Lincoln Memorial and Thomas Jefferson Memorial in the United States.

“After discussing with many people and knowing about the memorials of social reformers around the world, it was decided that a grand memorial will be built in the memory of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) in Saifai on the lines of the memorial of the U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. This historical memorial is being built on the same soil in which Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was born, grew up and reached great heights. After the construction of the memorial, this place will become a source of inspiration for the future generation. It will work like a lighthouse,” said Mr. Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and party secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav perform rituals to mark the 85th birth anniversary of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and party secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav perform rituals to mark the 85th birth anniversary of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Thanks and gratitude to everyone for attending today’s program. The true tribute to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) would be to take the party to greater heights by following the political, social, and economic path shown by him,” the SP chief added.

The SP is planning to complete this memorial before 2027. The late SP founder, who died last October, dominated the political landscape of the U.P. for more than three decades and served as the Chief Minister of the State three times and also as the Union Minister of Defence in the Government of India. He was elected seven times in Lok Sabha and ten times in the U.P. Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council apart from being leader of Opposition in the State.

