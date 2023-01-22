HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhilesh lauds Nitish on initiating caste survey

Akhilesh Yadav said that his party has been demanding such a survey for long, and that he too had during his election rallies promised to initiate it within three months of formation of government

January 22, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. File.

Samajwadi party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 22 lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for initiating the caste survey saying that the British too had thought in 1931 about the move, which alone could ensure the development of all castes.

Talking to reporters at Janeshwar Mishra Park, named after the party member and former MP, Mr. Yadav said, "The caste survey is not made today. The British had thought that a caste survey should be done in 1931. The rights of the constitution can be given to different castes and communities only when their count is known."

"I appreciate and congratulate Bihar Chief Minister for this," he said, after paying his tributes to Mishra.

He said that his party has been demanding such a survey for long, and that he too had during his election rallies promised to initiate it within three months of formation of government.

About his recent Telengana visit, Mr. Yadav said he had gone there at the invitation of Telangana Chief Minister, who had invited several other CMs too.

On BJP he said, the party’s days in the State are numbered. "I want to say today, when their State executive is sitting, that only 398 days are left."

"Be it poor or anyone else, no one can expect justice today. The rights that democracy and the constitution have given us, those rights are also being snatched away. BJP is deliberately taking decisions that benefit a handful of industrialists. It is promoting its men in all institutions," he said.

On Janeshwar Mishra, he said, "We are remembering Janeshwar Mishra ji today. He and 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) took the socialist movement forward. Today we all take a resolution that we will take this movement even further."

Related Topics

Socio Economic And Caste Census / Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.