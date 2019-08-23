Akhilesh dissolves all SP units in U.P.

Attempting a course correction in the party after its Lok Sabha poll debacle, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday dissolved all its units in Uttar Pradesh, including the State executive and district and youth wings, sources said. The party has retained State president Naresh Uttam, they said.

The party’s chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said, “After the Lok Sabha polls, party president Akhilesh Yadav has been meeting people and taking feedback from party workers and office-bearers. After going through all the aspects, the party executives will be reorganised with new ‘josh’ (enthusiasm) to take on the BJP.”

The surprise development is being seen as an effort by the SP to recover its electoral base after its poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls when it won just five seats.