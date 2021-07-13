Akhilesh demoralising police, ATS: BJP

LUCKNOW

13 July 2021 16:26 IST

SP chief has said he did not trust police over arrest of 2 persons on charges of plotting terror attacks

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments that he did not trust the State police over the arrest of two men on charges of plotting terror attacks.

The ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) arrested the two persons on the suspicion that they were planning to carry out terror attacks in parts of east U.P. and Lucknow ahead of Independence Day.

‘Minority appeasement’

Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh accused Mr. Yadav of promoting “minority appeasement” and demoralising the police and the ATS. “It is clear that Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition are engaged in politics of appeasement. They can see the minority, but not the terrorist,” he stated.

Harish Chandra Dwivedi, BJP MP from Basti, alleged that Mr. Yadav was insulting the police. “Akhilesh ji must tell us if national security is more important for him or politics of appeasement,” he said on Twitter.

At a press conference on Sunday, when asked what he thought about the ongoing operation by the ATS, Mr. Yadav said, “I cannot trust the Uttar Pradesh police and especially the BJP government.”

Allegations of “minority appeasement” has been a major thread of the BJP’s campaign in the State.