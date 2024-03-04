GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akhilesh calls Yadav Mahakumbh in U.P. as BJP’s ‘old tactics’

In his attack on the BJP, the SP chief said that over one lakh farmers committed suicide during the saffron party’s regime

March 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday reacted sharply over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Uttar Pradesh to attend the Yadav Mahakumbh. Mr. Yadav added that attacking his family is an ‘old tactic’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that the saffron party intends to create division but reiterated that the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities are solidly behind the SP. 

Also read: BJP was never so weak as party: Akhilesh Yadav on candidates withdrawing from Lok Sabha polls

“The BJP is a very smart party, this trick [Yadav Mahakumbh] is an old trick for division. It [the BJP] keeps adopting such methods. When the SP is busy expanding its PDA [picchda, Dalit and alpsankhyak] family, the BJP is adopting ways of how to weaken this fight and how to divert attention,” Mr. Yadav said, talking to reporters in Lucknow. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a Yadav Mahakumbh on March 3 in Lucknow, and had on the occasion said that the Yadav community freed itself from the contractual system of vote bank politics practiced by one particular family. 

The SP president intensified his attacked on the BJP as he said that over one lakh farmers committed suicide during the saffron party’s regime. “If the BJP remains in power, jobs and reservation will also end. The BJP says that the income of farmers will double, nothing happened. One lakh farmers have committed suicide since the BJP government came to power. Probably no country in the world will have so much debt like India,” Mr. Yadav alleged. 

The SP president pushed the ‘120 harao, desh bachao’ narrative arguing that if the BJP is defeated in all the 120 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it will be automatically removed from power at the Centre. “The defeat of BJP on 80 Lok Sabha seats of U.P. and 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, will make sure that the BJP will fail to return back in Centre,” added Mr. Yadav. 

