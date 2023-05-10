ADVERTISEMENT

Akhilesh calls death of cheetah in Kuno as administrative ‘murder’

May 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - LUCKNOW

He said that it was the BJP’s duty to provide a safe environment to the cheetahs

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the death of the third cheetah in Kuno National Park, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on May 10 described it as administrative ‘murder’.

He said the BJP which brought them only for political demonstration had the responsibility to provide a safe environment, free from diseases and mutual conflicts.

Listen: The problem of space for India’s translocated Cheetahs | In Focus podcast

“The death of the third cheetah in Kuno is actually an administrative murder. The BJP gathering, which did political demonstration, also had the responsibility to provide a safe environment to foreign cheetahs free from diseases and mutual conflicts,” wrote Mr. Yadav in Hindi on social networking site Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP chief added the death was a clear case of cruelty to animals and demanded punitive action. “This is a clear case of cruelty to animals; punitive action should be taken in this matter,” he said.

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the death of a cheetah, named Daksha, on May 9. It was the third cheetah brought from South Africa and Namibia which had died at the park in the last three months. It is believed the cheetah died due to a wound inflicted by a male cheetah during mating.

“The animal was observed to be hurt during the morning monitoring session on May 9. Though veterinarians attended to her, Daksha died at noon,” said a press release by the Madhya Pradesh Forest department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US