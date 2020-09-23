Akhil Gogoi’s group may form political party by month-end

It’s holding consultations with 70 groups that had protested the Citizenship (Amendment) Act together

Jailed peasant rights activist Akhil Gogoi’s group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) is expected to form a political party by the end of September after consultations with 70 other groups that had protested the Citizenship (Amendment) Act together.

The move follows the launch of the regional Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) by the All Assam Students’ Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad, two major students’ organisations in the State.

“We have asked all our associate organisations to nominate a representative for a coordination committee by September 25. Members of this committee are expected to meet within the next two days to draw up the plan for the political party,” KMSS president Bhasco de Saikia told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The 70 organisations include All Assam Muslim Yuba Parishad, All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union, Scheduled Caste Yuba Chhatra Parishad, Asom Sena and Cha Mukti Sangram Parishad.

Mr. Saikia said the regional parties in Assam should have ideally joined hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2021 Assembly polls. The AJP did not respond to an appeal by the KMSS to respond to their unity appeal by September 20.

“We haven’t given up hope for a united front. Regional forces contesting the polls separately will only help the BJP,” he said.

The AJP leaders said they were not averse to teaming up with the regional parties while indicating that they would not like the KMSS to call the shots if a regional front does crop up ahead of the polls.

The need to form a “political alternative” was felt after the violent anti-CAA protests in December 2019. Two such parties that preceded the AJP are Asom Songrami Mancha and Asom Gana Mancha.

The KMSS had experimented with a political party earlier. It had formed the Gana Mukti Sangram, Asom in March 2015 for “changing the capitalist system of India” but fizzled out in a few years.