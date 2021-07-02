Akhil Gogoi to revive anti-CAA movement

No foreigner will be allowed to stay in Assam, he says

Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has vowed to revive the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement that lost steam in Assam after a violent start in December 2019.

Mr. Gogoi slammed the leaders of the movement for ‘betraying’ the people while he spent 18 months in prison. He was released on July 1 after a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) acquitted him and three others under charges of sedition, hobnobbing with Maoists and inciting violence during the anti-CAA movement.

“We will resume the anti-CAA movement and not allow any foreigner to stay in the State,” Mr Gogoi told journalists in Nagaon on Friday, about 125 km east of Guwahati, on the way to his constituency further east.

The MLA also said he would mobilise support to oust the “anti-people” BJP and their allies from power in 2026.

He listed the big dams and toll gates on the highways across the State among the other issues the Raijor Dal and associate groups such as the pro-farmers Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti would take up.

Left against doctors’ advice

Mr. Gogoi had left the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Thursday ignoring the advice of the doctors, the hospital authorities said in a letter to the State’s Home Department.

The hospital authorities said he left the hospital “against medical advice signing the release from responsibility for discharge”. A copy of the letter was forwarded to the NIA, the Commissioner of the Guwahati Police and the Inspector-General of Prisons.

Mr. Gogoi was undergoing treatment at the hospital under security until his release from captivity.