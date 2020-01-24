Other States

Akhil Gogoi sent to judicial custody again

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi to 14-day judicial custody for the second consecutive time.

Mr. Gogoi, who heads the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, was arrested by the police on December 12 last year while he was leading a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in eastern Assam’s Jorhat.

On Friday, the NIA filed a charge-sheet against two persons — Mahmud Hassan and Mohamad Sa’ad Hussain — who it said were members of the banned extremist Ansar-al-Islam. In a statement, the NIA said that the two confessed to being Bangladeshis who had crossed with fake papers.

