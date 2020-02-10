Akhil Gogoi remanded to judicial custody again

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday once again remanded Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief advisor Akhil Gogoi to judicial custody till February 25. He was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Akhil Gogoi, also an RTI activist, has been in judicial custody since December 26. He had mobilised public protests against the CAA across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on December 12.

“The court remanded him to judicial custody again. He would be produced before the court on February 25,” Akhil Gogoi’s counsel Santanu Borthakur told the PTI.

While being taken inside the court, the KMSS chief advisor shouted: “The agitation [against the CAA] is not for the sake of agitation. We need a solution.”

After arresting Akhil Gogoi from Jorhat, police had handed him over to the NIA that booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.