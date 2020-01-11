Akhil Gogoi remanded in custody

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday remanded activist Akhil Gogoi in judicial custody for 14 days.

The police arrested him at Jorhat in eastern Assam soon after the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December. He was handed over to the NIA after a case was registered in Guwahati for his alleged links with the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Mr. Gogoi was produced before the court after 10 days in NIA custody during which the agency searched his house at Nijarapar in Guwahati and the office of his organisation, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, at Gandhibasti. Officials said books on Marxism and Mao Zedong were among several “incriminating documents” found during the searches.

The NIA booked him under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including those relating to sedition and intention to cause riots.

While being taken out of the court, Mr. Gogoi said: “The protest against the dangerous CAA should continue. I thank the people for letting this oppressive government know they cannot be silenced.”