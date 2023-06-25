ADVERTISEMENT

Akhil Gogoi apologises to Obama for Assam CM’s ‘slur’

June 25, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Raijor Dal MLA posted a video message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Hindu Bureau

“Namaskar Modiji. I am Akhil Gogoi, a common person from Assam. I am ashamed that my Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a communally perverted and racist comment on Mr. Barack Obama,” Mr. Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Activist-turned-MLA Akhil Gogoi has apologised to former U. S. President Barack Obama for a “racist” comment made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He apologised through a video message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24.

“Namaskar Modiji. I am Akhil Gogoi, a common person from Assam. I am ashamed that my Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a communally perverted and racist comment on Mr. Barack Obama,” Mr. Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal said.

“I apologise on behalf of Himanta Biswa Sarma who always makes such communally perverted comments. As his brother and fellow MLA from Assam Assembly, I apologise on his behalf. Please forgive him for his nonsense words,” he said.

Also Read | Opposition parties slam Assam Chief Minister’s “Hussain Obama” comment

Reacting to a tweet by a journalist wondering if the Assam police would seek to arrest Mr. Obama over his remarks on the rights of minorities in India, Dr. Sarma tweeted on June 23, saying that there were “many Hussain Obama in India” and his priority would be to deal with them.

‘Hussain’ is a reference to Mr. Obama’s middle name but has been construed as targeting Muslims.

On June 22, the former U. S. President told a TV channel that India may “start pulling apart” if the rights of the religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

