Akhil Gogoi allowed to take oath as MLA

GUWAHATI

11 May 2021 22:23 IST

Raijor Dal president has been in jail since December 2019

A special court of the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday granted permission to jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi to take oath as an MLA in the 126-member Assembly.

Mr. Gogoi had won the Sibsagar seat by defeating Surabhi Rajkonwari of the BJP by 11,875 votes.

He will be allowed to take oath under adequate security.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019 on charges of sedition and inciting violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

Earlier in the day, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with 11 suggestions to handle the COVID-19 crisis. The suggestions include free vaccination to all citizens above and below 45 years of age and free treatment or hospital care for all testing positive.